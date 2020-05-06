Norm Phillips Rictor, a 22-year resident of Ford's Colony in Williamsburg, VA, died peacefully in his sleep on April 28, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1931 and was predeceased by his parents, Norman J. And Ethel M. Rictor; the love of his life, Joan, his son, Phil, and his second wife, Kay. Survivors include cousins of his first wife, Joan, and many dear friends. Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Norm graduated from The McDonough School in 1950. Upon graduation from the University of Virginia Norm entered military service as an Army second lieutenant in 1955. After completing his service obligation Norm taught history in the Baltimore County School system for 30 years with his final assignment as social studies department head. Norm was a scholar of Colonial history and visitors to his home were often treated to a guided tour of Jamestown, Colonial Williamsburg, and the Yorktown battlefield. Norm had a lifelong passion for photography and was a longtime member of the Baltimore Camera Club. Norm and Joan relocated to Williamsburg, VA in 1998 where Norm was a founding member of the Williamsburg Photo Guild. Norm taught photographic composition at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at William and Mary for many years. Norm's committed interest in photography and strong desire to share was evident in the classroom as Norm's classes filled up quickly. His philosophy about photography was that the amateur photographer should create the kinds of images that are personally meaningful and reveal the photographer's best technical and artistic expression. Above all, it should be fun. Thousands of people have enjoyed his photographs which have been displayed in numerous venues over the years. Norm derived great pleasure sharing his photography with others. Most recently his photographs have been on display in the Williamsburg Library. Norm will be missed by his friends and family. Services for Norman Phillips Rictor will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Baltimore, MD in the family plot at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to Intrepid Hospice of Virginia or the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at William and Mary. Visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 6, 2020.