Odell Smith Black, 87, of Williamsburg passed away on Christmas Eve 2019. She was born to the late Lleweyllen and Ruth Smith in Ware Neck, Virginia in 1932. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, J. Thomas Black, Sr.; brothers, Llew Smith (Janet) and Thomas E. Smith sons, John Black, Jr. and David (Lisa); daughter, Amy Flatin (Dan); daughters-in-law, Heidi Flatin and Cathy Black; grandchildren, Whitney Hacker (Kenny), Christopher Black (Jessica), William and Sarah Flatin, David, Paul, Nicholas and Alston Black; great-grandchildren, Corbin Black, Brynn and Macy Hacker. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, 10:00 AM at Bucktrout Funeral Home: 4124 Ironbound Rd. VA 23188Williamsburg.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019