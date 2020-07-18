1/1
Olivia Warley Gutoff
1938 - 2020
Olivia Warley Gutoff, born in Geneva, NY November 25, 1938, departed this world on April 10, 2019 in Williamsburg VA. She lived a passionate and fruitful life leaving a legacy of music to thousands of young musicians. She was an accomplished music educator, conductor, mentor, and professional French Horn player. After a long and successful career in Maryland, she resided in Williamsburg, VA. Her husband of 44 years, Morton Arthur Gutoff, died on July 24, 2019. She is survived by her younger brother William Randolph Warley of Rome GA, her two sons John Frederick Marcellus of Alexandria VA, Robert Gray Marcellus of Powhatan, VA, and her grandchildren Gabriella, Eli and Gracie Marcellus. She was predeceased by her mother, Olivia Holcomb Warley Ellery, her father Paul Warley, and her elder brother Peyton Warley. She was a graduate of Florida State University, a member of the marching band, and the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity. She was regarded as one of Maryland's premiere conductors and educators of young musicians. She was praised nationally for her devotion to music education, her standards of excellence, and her mentoring of young musicians and teachers. She retired from the Montgomery County Public Schools and was elected to the Maryland Music Educators Hall of Fame. She was Artistic Director Emerita of the Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras and a board member of the Youth Orchestra Division of the League of American Orchestras. Her career was recognized by the Florida State University faculty for "Distinguished Achievement in the Teaching of Music and Outstanding Leadership." She was an outstanding professional French Horn player, performing throughout the Washington, D.C. area and had a highly successful private music studio influencing many young musicians, always telling her students to "Keep On Keeping On". Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery along with her husband Morton Arthur Gutoff on July 28, 2020 at 11AM. Donations in her memory can be made to the Olivia Warley Memorial Scholarship Fund which supports young musicians studying music and music education : gf.me/u/v6fs5v

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Interment
11:00 AM
Arlington National Cemetery
