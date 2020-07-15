Patricia Ann Zirkel Lund, Ed.D., RN, 72, of Williamsburg, VA, died unexpectedly at the Hospital for Extended Recovery in Norfolk, VA on June 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen Zirkel of Poughkeepsie, NY. Dr. Lund received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Nursing from Russell Sage College, and her Ed.D. in Nursing Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. Her specialty area was Parent-Child Nursing. A nurse since 1969, and a nurse educator since 1974, Dr. Lund served on the faculty of Mount Saint Mary College, the Columbia University School of Nursing, the Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing-CUNY, Western Connecticut State University, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Lund had been active in professional associations, serving in the American Nurses Association House of Delegate nine times, on the Greater New York March of Dimes Public Affairs Advocacy Committee, and chairing several national committees for the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nursing. She authored over 16 book chapters, articles, and position statements, and delivered more than 55 professional papers at international, national and local conferences and conventions. She was active professionally until her death, maintaining her nursing license and conducting peer review for professional publications. She always delighted in hosting and entertaining family and friends. She was active in her communities, most recently as an organizer of block parties and other social activities within Ford's Colony, as well as an Aquarobics and water exercise participant/organizer. She enjoyed extensive national and international travel including several self-planned trips to U.S. national parks, historic areas, scenic drives, and Europe, as well as cruising, whether under sail, by ocean liner, Viking European riverboat, or the James River ferry. Her most recent trip took her around the world to Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Qatar. Her favorite places on earth were her screened porch and Napili Bay, Maui. In retirement, Dr. Lund pursued her love of learning at the College of William & Mary's Christopher Wren Association, now the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Dr. Lund is survived by her husband of nearly 51 years, Robert E. Lund., Jr. of Williamsburg, VA, her daughter, Anne-Marie Lund of Annandale, VA; her brother, Edward (Christine) Zirkel of Vero Beach, FL; her nieces Leslie (Graham) Wright and Julie (Christopher) Hoskins, both of Wake Forest, NC; and 7 beloved great-nieces and nephews. Consistent with Dr. Lund's wishes, there will be no in-person memorial services. Those who knew her are invited to participate in online remembrance activities, starting at https://www.forevermissed.com/patricia-zirkel-lund
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the "Dr. Patricia Zirkel Lund Endowed Doctoral Scholarship," supporting Nursing Education doctoral students: https://t4dev.tc.columbia.edu/giving/major-gifts/honor/patricia-zirkel-lund-endowed-doctoral-scholarship/
Checks may be sent to: Teachers College, Columbia University Attn: Linda Colquhoun 525 West 120th St. Box 306, New York, NY 10027. Memo should indicate "Dr. Patricia Zirkel Lund Scholarship"