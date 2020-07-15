Dear Bob and Anne-Marie,

We wanted to extend our deepest sympathy to you, both.

We have many happy memories of Anne-Marie and Eric going back and forth to each other's homes on James Street. Eric always said:

"Mrs. Lund makes the best mac and cheese."

Sometimes it's the 'smallest' memories that endear someone to us.

Peace and Love to you both.

The Hedinger Family



