Patricia "Patty" Lalumiere, 58, passed away Sunday, December 29, after a 10 month courageous battle with brain cancer. She passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. Patty was born on December 6, 1961 in Portland, ME. She grew up in Falmouth, ME, graduating from Falmouth High School, Class of 1980. It was during these years that she became a proud member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, an organization that she cherished deeply. After 41 years of living Maine, Patty moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, where she remained until her cancer diagnosis. For the 15 years she resided in Williamsburg, she worked for the Mason School of Business at the College of William and Mary, where she made lasting impacts on students' lives and many lifelong friends. Patty was able to travel the world with both The College and friends, meeting people that were profoundly touched by her spirit everywhere she went. She rode an elephant in India, went whale watching in Alaska, drank Riesling in Germany and Cabernet in France. Her travels were treasured in her memories through her final days. Especially those taken with her favorite (and only) daughter, Kayla, with whom she spent her final months filling with joy and adventure. Patty is predeceased by her parents, J. Henry and Nancy May Lalumiere, and her grandparents. She is survived by her daughter Kayla Humphreys, her brother Glen Lalumiere (Barb), her sister Brenda Barriault (Mark), her nieces, Megan Lalumiere, Jennifer Stone (Dan) and nephews, Brian Lalumiere (Meagan) and Jason Barriault (Emily). She is also survived by her aunt and uncle, Pat and Dean Roberts, their children, and her beloved Auntie Marilyn (Lalumiere). Patty will be honored with a Celebration of Life for family and friends in Portland, ME in June of 2020. Patty's family would especially like to thank her incredible medical team who worked tirelessly to make this impossible situation a bit more possible. We could not have done it without you. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patty's honor to The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, The , or any foundation for brain cancer research. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Patty's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020