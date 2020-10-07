Patricia Taylor Russo, long time resident of Kingsmill on the James in Williamsburg VA, died peacefully on 6 October 2020. Patricia is survived by daughter, Pamela Hartless (William) and son, Thomas Russo of Williamsburg, and granddaughter, Rachel Russo Spence (Stephen) of Stuttgart, Germany. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Salvatore Russo. Patricia was born in Columbus, Ohio on 3 June, 1928 to Rueta Cornelia Shultz and John Thomas Taylor. She spent her early years at the Westlake Hotel, near the Ohio air yards, which brought her into contact with figures of aviation pioneering such as Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindberg who sparked an adventurous wanderlust which would follow her throughout her life. In her youth, she worked with local department stores to develop drawings for the latest seasons' fashions, and went on to attend the Ohio State University, where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma and graduated with a degree in Art. Soon after college, she began work as a radio announcer. She was employed at Rainbow Children's Hospital in Ohio and worked as an Art Therapist, helping tuberculosis patients in the children's ward. In 1965, she moved with her family to Franklin Lakes, NJ and was an active member of the Shadow Lake community and Most Blessed Sacrament Church, spearheading a new art program at the elementary school where she would teach for almost 20 years until her retirement. In 1988, Patricia made her final move to Williamsburg VA, where she has resided for the last 32 years. She was an active member of the Kingsmill community where she could be found at her weekly water aerobics classes or spending time with one of her beloved English Cocker Spaniels, Ashley and Weston. She was an active member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma alumni organization and founded the Chagrin Ohio Alumni club, served as president of Northern New Jersey's alumni association, and later the Williamsburg Alumni association. She brought her wisdom to the young women of William and Mary where she served as a chapter adviser. She will be dearly missed. She was a teacher, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, an advisor, a friend, and she will go into that Good Night with the love of those who have gone before her and the love of those she leaves behind as her legacy. She will be with us always. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Rose McGill Aid Fund, Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation, 6640 Riverside Drive, Suite 200 Dublin, Ohio 43017 https://donate.kappakappagamma.org/CSiDonate/Give.aspx/59FF0F7E
Or English Cocker Spaniel Club of America c/o Karen Spurlin, P.O. Box 760, Tracyton, WA 98393