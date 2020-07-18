Patricia Vail Higgs, born in Washington, DC, on July 20, 1931 went to be with her Lord on July 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Roger A. Higgs on December 30, 1984. Pat is survived by her three siblings, three sons and their spouses, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Pat and Roger's employment with the College of William and Mary brought them and their children to Williamsburg in 1967 after Roger's second stint in the Navy. Pat retired from the College in 1999. They were members of the Walnut Hills Baptist Church for all of their years together in Williamsburg, VA. Pat spent most of her life in Virginia and reveled in its beauty. She loved reading, genealogy, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren, neighbors, and church friends. Pat lived out the last years of her life with her son's family in Anchorage, Alaska. Pat was a kind and gentle soul; all who knew her will miss her dearly. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net
