1/1
Patricia V. Higgs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Vail Higgs, born in Washington, DC, on July 20, 1931 went to be with her Lord on July 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Roger A. Higgs on December 30, 1984. Pat is survived by her three siblings, three sons and their spouses, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Pat and Roger's employment with the College of William and Mary brought them and their children to Williamsburg in 1967 after Roger's second stint in the Navy. Pat retired from the College in 1999. They were members of the Walnut Hills Baptist Church for all of their years together in Williamsburg, VA. Pat spent most of her life in Virginia and reveled in its beauty. She loved reading, genealogy, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren, neighbors, and church friends. Pat lived out the last years of her life with her son's family in Anchorage, Alaska. Pat was a kind and gentle soul; all who knew her will miss her dearly. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved