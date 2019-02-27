Home

Patrick McLaughlin
Patrick Anthony McLaughlin

Patrick Anthony McLaughlin Obituary
Patrick A. McLaughlin, 74, of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away on February 24, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1945 in Scotland. Patrick was preceded in death by his sister Betty, brother Edward, and his grandson Trevor. He is survived by his wife Susan; son George (Jennie); grandchildren Patrick, Kyle, Juliann and Kendra. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Eli, Sophia, and Wattsyn. He worked as an Electrical Salesman and also served in the United States Army. Patrick was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He also enjoyed gardening and caring for his three golden retrievers: Sunny, Neptune, and Aquarius. The visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Nelsen's Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA. The Memorial Service will follow at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the at .Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019
