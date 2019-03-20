Home

Patsy "Pat" Morton of Williamsburg, passed away on March 17, 2019. Pat was the daughter of the late Mack and Mary Hobbs of Chesapeake.A graduate of the College of William& Mary, Pat enjoyed a successful career in the management of human resources and training & development, and outplacement consulting. After retiring from Jefferson Lab in Newport News, Pat served as a volunteer for Jamestown Settlement, CASA, and Meals-on-Wheels.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heritage Humane Society or the ,A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Bruton Parish House.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019
