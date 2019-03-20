|
Patsy "Pat" Morton of Williamsburg, passed away on March 17, 2019. Pat was the daughter of the late Mack and Mary Hobbs of Chesapeake.A graduate of the College of William& Mary, Pat enjoyed a successful career in the management of human resources and training & development, and outplacement consulting. After retiring from Jefferson Lab in Newport News, Pat served as a volunteer for Jamestown Settlement, CASA, and Meals-on-Wheels.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heritage Humane Society or the ,A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Bruton Parish House.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019