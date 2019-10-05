|
Paul Edward Kern was born on May 14, 1944, in Kansas City, Kansas, to George Konrad Kern and Elizabeth Anderson Kern. He passed September 26, 2019. Paul was married to Patricia Ann Kern in Oxford, England. It was there that his love for British Cars began. His passion for British cars culminated with being president of the Tri Cities British car club in Kingsport Tennessee. He also enjoyed sailing, gourmet cooking, and world traveling. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Kern; his first wife, Patricia Ann Kern; and his second wife, Glenice Matthews Kern. He is survived by daughters, Portia Kern Stafford (husband John Stafford) and Charlotte Kern Beverly; sister, Mary Ann Domico; brother, Robert Kern; and seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two nephews. No services are planned, but a memorial car run in Kingsport is being planned. "Those we have held in our arms for a little while we hold in our hearts forever." Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019