Paul Edward Sharpe, 61, of James City County, passed away April 19th, 2020. He was preceded in death by Elisa M. Sharpe, the love of his life. Paul worked for many years as a plumber. Paul is survived by his sons, Kenneth Andrew Sharpe, David Lee Sharpe, and John Matthew Sharpe; grandchildren, Molly Ann Sharpe, Paul Lee Sharpe, and Sawyer Maye Sharpe. A visitation will be held April 23rd, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, 23188. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020