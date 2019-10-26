Home

Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Paul Ennis Kelley


1963 - 2019
Paul Ennis Kelley Obituary
Paul Ennis Kelley, 56, of Lanexa, VA formerly of Norge, passed away unexpectedly October 22, 2019. He was the owner and operator of P.E. Welding and Crane Service who enjoyed riding his Chopper motorcycle when he wasn't busy working. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Barbara Kelley; and his brother, Vernon Anthony Kelley. He is survived by his son, Ryan Bowden (Jenn); sister, Amy King (Cliff); longtime companion, Pamela Close; two grandsons, Knox and Greyson Bowden; niece and nephew, Calli and Cody King; as well as countless cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 PM, Wednesday, October 30th at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA. The family will receive friends from 11 AM-1 PM, just prior to the service. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019
