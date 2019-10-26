|
|
Paul Ennis Kelley, 56, of Lanexa, VA formerly of Norge, passed away unexpectedly October 22, 2019. He was the owner and operator of P.E. Welding and Crane Service who enjoyed riding his Chopper motorcycle when he wasn't busy working. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Barbara Kelley; and his brother, Vernon Anthony Kelley. He is survived by his son, Ryan Bowden (Jenn); sister, Amy King (Cliff); longtime companion, Pamela Close; two grandsons, Knox and Greyson Bowden; niece and nephew, Calli and Cody King; as well as countless cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 PM, Wednesday, October 30th at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA. The family will receive friends from 11 AM-1 PM, just prior to the service. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019