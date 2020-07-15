Mr. Tongue or more recently Uncle Paul at his request, has been in my life for many years. His daughter Suzanne and I have been friends since we were 13 years young starting in Westfield, NJ. You could always count on Uncle Paul telling a joke or a pun and they actually too were quite funny. Suzanne has inherited his talent to the tee I might add. I will miss Uncle Paul very much and just wondering what pun he is telling now to the group up above.

Libby Hall-Abeel

Friend