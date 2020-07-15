1/1
Paul Graham Tongue
Paul Graham Tongue, 87, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2020, at his home in Williamsburg Landing, Williamsburg, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, George Paul and Florence (Kogel) Tongue, his sister Barbara Herold, and by his beloved son, Douglas Paul Tongue. He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie (nee Meyers), his daughter Suzanne T. Douglas, his brother David W. Tongue (Diane) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and many nieces and nephews. A native of Philadelphia, PA, Paul graduated from Central High School and earned a BS degree in Commerce from Drexel University, followed by an MBA from New York University. He and his wife, Marjorie, were married in 1954 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he served in the U.S. Army at Sandia Base during the Korean War. He was assigned to the Special Weapons Command where he taught electric circuitry. In 1957, he joined the Chase Manhattan Bank (now J.P Morgan Chase), where he served for over thirty years in a variety of managerial positions in Operations, Data Processing, and Consumer Banking. In the early 1970's, beginning with a fledgling plastic card, he expanded the bank's consumer credit card business into a major force in consumer banking nationwide. When government regulation limited the growth of the credit card business in NY, he spearheaded the establishment of the Chase (USA) Bank in Wilmington, Delaware. At the time of his retirement in 1987, he was Senior Vice President in charge of the International Consumer Banking Group in London, UK, with responsibility for the development and administration of retail banking activities in some 20 countries. His expertise in the consumer credit business led to further opportunities, first as Executive Vice President of software company Veritas Venture, Inc., and later with Andersen Consulting (now Accenture). He was a founding member of the Bank Card Division of the American Bankers Association, and chaired the Consumer Banking Division of the New York State Bankers Association. Upon moving to Ford's Colony in 1992, he served on the boards of the Williamsburg Symphonia League and the Williamsburg Symphonia (now the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra). He was also involved in the Williamsburg Area Arts Commission, Williamsburg Area Performing Arts Center, Colonial Area Republican Men's Association, and The Middle Plantation Club. From 2001 to 2003, he served as President of First Night Williamsburg. He was a trustee for the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, and his many interests included classical music, the opera, golfing and especially fishing. He will be remembered for his love of story telling and jokes, with a wit that was second to none. A graveside committal service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery Memorial Garden on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Due to the current health restrictions by the state of VA, a memorial service and reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or to the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra. Nelsen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery Memorial Garden
July 14, 2020
only met Paul once, but was enamored with his wit and sense of humor. Condolences to you Marjorie and Suzanne and family.
Joanne Rae
Friend
July 14, 2020
What an honour to have known Paul. We first met when "teaching" partners at Accenture. I was immediateky struck by his supeb knowledge of the banking world which was shortly followed by his wonderful wit. Will miss our regular exchange of e-mails.
David Evans
Friend
July 13, 2020
Though I did not know Mr. Tongue, I have had the pleasure of getting to know his daughter who is a brilliant, witty, loving, compassionate and generous person. She must have copied or learned many of her life qualities from her father. In which case, I am sorry to have missed knowing him.
Carla Mathis
Friend
July 13, 2020
Mr. Tongue or more recently Uncle Paul at his request, has been in my life for many years. His daughter Suzanne and I have been friends since we were 13 years young starting in Westfield, NJ. You could always count on Uncle Paul telling a joke or a pun and they actually too were quite funny. Suzanne has inherited his talent to the tee I might add. I will miss Uncle Paul very much and just wondering what pun he is telling now to the group up above.
Libby Hall-Abeel
Friend
July 13, 2020
Sleep well, Daddy.
Suzanne Douglas
Daughter
