Paul J. Yatchisin, 83, of Williamsburg, Virginia died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at VCU ICU in Richmond after a serious fall with complications. He was born April 9, 1936 in Taylor, PA and raised under the Russian Orthodox Church, which was very important to him. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Florence; his twin sister, Barbara Karabin (Scranton, PA); and his brother, John "Jack" (New London, NH); as well as numerous nieces and nephews who are all very special to him. He was preceded in death by his father, John and mother, Mary nee Semian; his brother, George; and sisters, Mary Tedesco, Anne Caperelli, Margaret Yatchisin, Helen Coleman, and Elinor Waugh. Paul attended Girard College in Philadelphia PA from the age of 7 through his graduation of high school in 1954. He graduated from Drexel Institute in 1960 with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering; he later obtained his Master's of Business Administration also from Drexel. Paul's early career included working at Philco Ford Corporation in Philadelphia and Ford Aeronutronics in Landsdale, PA., becoming increasingly focused on materials management and logistics. After leaving Ford, Paul worked at Schick in Lancaster, PA, and Tenna Corporation in Warrington Heights, Ohio. In 1980 he started working for ISSC in York, PA for many years and the company was later acquired by Honeywell, Inc. His working career brought him to Virginia in 1992 for Lucas Companies; then to the Newport News Shipbuilding from where he retired. He did re-enter the workforce after a few years joining Dilon Industries in Newport News, which was founded by a friend and former colleague. He loved golf and his golfing team of Terry, Steve and Vijay. One regret in later years was that he could no longer golf as he once did. He loved the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Eagles. His dry wit and unique personality will be missed by many people. A visitation will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, on Thursday November 21 from 6-8:00pm. A service will take place Friday November 22, at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude's or Alzheimer's Donations. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019