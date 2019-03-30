It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Kevin Mulherin, Sr to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He passed away at his home in the WindsorMeade Retirement Community with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Norma Jean Mulherin. Paul will be greatly missed by his five sons and their wives, Paul Jr. (Julia), Matthew (Elizabeth), Daniel (Kim), Stephen (Diane) and David (Mary Ann); along with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers Girard Michael, Dennis and Brian. Paul was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on May 14, 1932. He attended Lehigh University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Paul was accepted in the U. S. Navy as an officer sailing fleet oilers and troop ships in support of the Korean conflict. The Navy left a lasting impression on Paul that he talked about right up to his passing. Paul's career took him from the Navy, to the beginnings of the NASA X-15 program, to private industry, culminating in being an officer of a Washington D. C. area engineering, research and development company. He retired at age 50, and he and Norma Jean spent the next 25 years traveling the world. Paul was a prolific painter, having painted fine works of art that he would proudly show to family and friends. He has greatly missed his wife since her passing four years ago and has now rejoined her in heaven.The family wishes to thank his doctor, Dr. Pranav Parikh, for his care of our father and mother. We also want to thank the Staff at WindsorMeade Retirement Community, especially the staff at Abington House for the loving care you have showed our father.A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, at 11:00 am at St. Bede Roman Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA, with interment following the Mass in the St. Bede Columbarium. A reception will be held after interment at WindsorMeade Retirement Community, 3900 Windsor Hall Drive, Williamsburg. Final arrangements were entrusted to the care of Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary