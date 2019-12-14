|
Paul Rich of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on Tuesday Dec 3, 2019. Paul was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on December 21, 1937 to Victoria Jawo-rowicz and William Rich. He attended St Thomas grade school, Catholic Central High school and St. Thomas Aquinas Col-lege, with a scholarship awarded by the Knights of Columbus. He attended the University of Detroit, a Jesuit school, and graduated with a BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1960. Paul worked as a Co-op Engineering student for the Civil Aeronautics Administration's Technical Development Center in Indianapolis Indiana. Upon graduation he was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration's National Aviation Facilities Experimental Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey as a Research and Development Engineer. In 1975, he accepted a promotion within the FAA, relocated to Washington, DC and moved to Falls Church, Virginia. Paul was Program Manager for the FAA and managed some of the largest programs in the government at that time. He retired from the FAA in 1993. Paul subsequently was employed by System Control, Inc., a California based firm with offices in Virginia. SAIC bought SCI in 1994 and Paul was in charge of a division that primarily supported NASA headquarters. He won contracts in excess of $500M over the next few years before he retired from SAIC in 2005. Paul then formed his own company, The Rich Group (TRG), where he provided consultant services for other companies and for NASA. He finally moved to Williamsburg in 2005, where he gradually retired from business. Paul was a member of the AIAA and RTCA and also has his name inscribed on the Air and Space Museum's Wall of Fame at Dulles Airport. Paul went on to volunteer his services for many years as the President of the Lake Powell Pointe Home Owner's Association. He also enjoyed the friendships made as an usher at 7:15AM mass at St Bede's Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Paul is survived by his wife, Beverly, who he was married to for 56 wonderful years. He is also survived by a son, Steven (Patti) and their children Steven Jr. and Carlin; two daughters, Sharon and Sandy Rich of Portsmouth, Virginia; and his sister, Jean Brown (Loren) of Vancouver, Washington. The funeral mass will be held at St. Bede's Church on Dec. 17 at 11:00am. Interment to follow directly after the mass. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the in Paul's name. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019