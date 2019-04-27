Laura Margaret Stone, 91, of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Cumming, Georgia. She was born on January 19, 1928 to the late Lewis and Laura Turner of Arlington, VA. She was the loving wife of the late Bill Stone. She is survived by her sister Tippi Friedrich and family of IL; daughter Pam Horwitz (Larry) and sons Steven (Nancy) and Michael (Candace) Champness; grandchildren Eric, Erica, Monica, Corinne, Nicholas and Zachary; and great-grandchildren Connor, Juliet, Alexander and Owen. A Delta Gamma at the University of Maryland at College Park, Peggy served as a press secretary in Washington, D.C. during the Watergate era, and was a member of the Baltimore Writers Alliance and Navy League of the United States. The Stones moved to Williamsburg, VA in 1993, where Peggy was a member of the Williamsburg Garden Club and Green Spring Garden Club. Peggy loved her family, a good party, flowers and dancing the night away.A celebration of her life will be held at Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton, MD on Friday, May 31 at 1 p.m. All are welcome. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2019