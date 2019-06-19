Pete Burkart Pete Burkart, known to his colleagues and customers as the Knife Sharpener at the Williamsburg Farmers Market, died after a long battle with cancer, He was 69. Born in Norfolk, Pete spent his early years in the Southwest, enjoyed a successful stint as a merchant seaman, and settled in Williamsburg where his many skills, including his knife sharpening, were utilized by many. Megan Turnage and LaFreda Davis, of Riverside Hospice, Linda Wilson, a friend and caregiver, and Ann Oropeza, of Hospice House Williamsburg, brought loving care and comfort to Pete, and his family wish to express heartfelt thanks for all they did for him. Pete is survived by his brother Joe and his wife, Susan; brother Jack and his wife Marianne and their children, Nicole and Delaney; and brother Chris and his wife, Lisa. There will be no service, but friends can honor his memory in two ways: with a contribution to Hospice House Williamsburg, and drink a toast to Pete from time to time. Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries Published in Virginia Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary