Peter Anthony Morelli, 89, of Williamsburg passed away December 7, 2019. Peter Morelli served in the US Armed Forces with the 105th Transport Company. Born in New York, he owned and operated an auto repair business in Wingdale, NY for more than 30 years. Peter was a volunteer with the Putman Lake Volunteer Fire Dept for over 30 years as both a fire fighter and an EMT, eventually serving as Fire Chief. He retired to Williamsburg, VA where he continued to volunteer his time at the local Senior Center. He is survived by his loving wife Catherine (Kit), of 68 years and his nephew Joseph Cornacchia. Friends are invited to pay their respects this Friday, December 13th, between 2:00 and 4:00 PM, at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg VA. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019