Philip Noble Arnold was born in Chicago, IL January 16, 1934, died in Williamsburg, Va. on September 11, 2019. Growing up in the northern suburbs of Chicago, he graduated from New Trier HS. He attended Colgate University fro two years, prior to enlisting in the Marine Corps in July 1953 in time for the Korean War. His boot camp was to be Camp Pendleton, San Diego, CA. He served in Quantico, Va., Japan and Korea. Placed on a special "ambassadors of good will" mission, his platoon sailed to seven countries on the Navy ship Telefair. He earned a UN Peace medal for this service, his other medals were the good conduct and sharp shooter. Philip returned to complete college at William and Mary. Working as an usher during student days at the Williamsburg Movie Theatre he met Trudi Havola, also a W&M student, who was working selling the candy and popcorn at the theatre. They married in April of '61. Philip began working at the marketing first with WTGrant Co., then marketing real estate for Levitt and Sons in Bowie, Md., he was vice president at WFMann Realty in Mithelville, MD. Moving back to Virginia to work for Artery Corp, he became a realtor in 1977. He formed his own realty and appraisal company. He was a member of the Northern Virginia Realtor Association, Kiwanis Club, Masonic Lodge in Bowie from '66 to '72. His avocation was genealogical research, spending much time at the National Archives. He enjoyed touring national battlefields with his son, attending his daughters horse shows, and playing poker with his buddies. He jogged on the trails of Burke Lake Park almost every morning for twenty some years and played hand ball. He was an avid reader of historical biographies. He enjoyed Jazz and popular music of the 30s and 40s. and movies of that same period. He always stayed a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Da Bears! He leaves his wife Kerttu (Trudi) and their son Philip Andrew and Dr. Elina Mainela-Arnold and their son Magnus of Turku, Finland and their daughter Kimberley Ann and her husband Owen Werthmann and their children Jacob and Annikki of Fairfax Station. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for St. Stephen Lutheran Church or Hospice. Services will be held on Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen Church on Jamestown Road in Williamsburg.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019