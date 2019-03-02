Philip Thomas Miller (Flip) passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.Born September 9, 1936 in Algona, Iowa, he was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Harry T. Miller and grandparents Dr. and Mrs. Philip V. Janse. He leaves behind his wife, Brenda; a daughter Tammy Schuring (husband Tim Schuring) and grandson, Aiden Schuring from Huntley, IL. He was a 1954 graduate of Algona High School and 1958 graduate of Virginia Military Institute with a degree in chemistry. While working on his degree, he also swam on the swim team. His 30 year career as a chemist was with several corporations in the Chicago area. From many years of travel he had an extensive collection of historical memorabilia. We thank the many health care advocates who have helped us along this journey including Dr. Shawke Soueidan, Dr. Dean Kostov, Dr. Elizabeth Jorandby (Amen Clinic), Dr. Julie Mitchell (Nutrition and Wellness Center), Dr. Scott Banks (Bredesen Protocol) Dr. Danial Shaye (acupuncture), Marie Barthelemy (NP), Sarah Darling (physical therapist), caregivers Noble Thomas and Kassie Dombkowski (Comfort Keepers), and the many caregivers at Greenfield Memory Care.A celebration of life is planned for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to the , Bon Secours Hospice, or Heritage Humane Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary