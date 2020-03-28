|
Phyllis Dean Caswell, 90, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her beloved family on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Phyllis was born in Evansville, IN, to Rex and Coda Caswell. Phyllis is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Kuykendall, and sons Steven L. Burch and James E. Guilliams Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her children, R. Jayne Burch Call, Shannon K. Heidelberg, and Fred R. Guilliams; her five precious grandchildren Bryan Latimer (Alexandra) Bryce Burch, Kaitlin Burch Loveday (Chris), James Heidelberg Jr., and Wayne Call; two brothers Fred Caswell of Illinois and Don Caswell (Bebe) of California; three beautiful great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Phyllis had a servant's heart and one of her most beloved accomplishments was the successful start-up of the Newport News Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program which advocates for the best interests of children involved in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. At the culmination of her fifteen-year tenure in March 2004, the program had already helped over 2,000 children and continues to grow daily. She had a proud and patriotic heart and served time in the Civil Air Patrol, as well. Phyllis was a practicing Catholic and a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church. In her retirement, she enjoyed researching genealogy and travelling the world with her cousin and life-long best friend, Phyllis-Ruth Jamison of Booneville, Indiana. She loved her pets, flower gardens, and watching wild birds in her back yard. Phyllis would like to recognize and show appreciation for those close to her later in life, including friends and neighbors who offered her their time and love: James Rash, Brenda Fordham, Teresa Louden, Anna Reyes, Monica Piette, Phillip Clarke IV, Rose Revels, James Harp, among many others. A celebration of life will be held in her home, Date will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Heritage Humane Society in Williamsburg, Virginia, in her name.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020