Rachel Kathryn Stump
1997 - 2020
Rachel Kathryn Stump (23) passed away November 28, 2020. Rachel was born May 11, 1997 in Williamsburg, Virginia, to Michael Lee Stump and Ronda Cox Stump. Rachel attended Lafayette High School and during her time there, played four sports. She went on to graduate from Thomas Nelson Community College in December 2018 with an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration (Cum Laude). After graduating from Thomas Nelson, Rachel worked for Target. Survivors include: her daughter Gabriella Faith Stump, her parents, brothers Michael (Ashlen) Stump and Eric Stump, grandparents Ron and Judy Cox, aunt Lori Willis, and cousins Marissa and Grant Willis. We will miss you and your beautiful smile until we join you in Heaven, Pretty Girl. A memorial service will be held outside at the Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg, Virginia, on Saturday, December 5th at 11 am. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Williamsburg Community Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
We are absolutely devastated to hear about Rachel. Please accept our deepest condolences and prayers. Please let us know if there is anything that we can do for you. All our love to you all.
The Tounzen family.
Leslie Tounzen
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
Thankful for all the laughs we shared. You were always smiling everytime I seen you. Glad I had the chance to meet you. I will always have you in my heart. God bless Gabby and the rest of the family.
Crystal C
December 1, 2020
May God comfort and strengthen you in the times ahead; and may knowing Rachel has joy in her heart and Jesus at her side, bring peace to you.
Carmel & Kenny McLemore
Friend
December 1, 2020
That smile was priceless. May Gods bless you and your family.
John Hall
Friend
December 1, 2020
Thank you for all the wonderful laughs and smiles. I’m going to miss you so much Rachel. I love you and may GOD bless your family. Rest In Peace baby girl.
Heather Altine
Friend
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love and miss you always. May God bless Gabby and the rest of the family!
Felicia Brown
Friend
December 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My deepest sympathy on your loss.
Jennifer Hansen coop &#8220;Mimi&#8221;
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
Rachel is gone too soon. Our hearts break for the entire Stump family. May you find solace knowing she is at peace. With deepest sympathy.
Melody and Bob Liberatore
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
An angel from heaven that touched my life and heart forever. I love you with all my heart, thank you for your kind hearted soul.
Michael
Friend
