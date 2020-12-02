Rachel Kathryn Stump (23) passed away November 28, 2020. Rachel was born May 11, 1997 in Williamsburg, Virginia, to Michael Lee Stump and Ronda Cox Stump. Rachel attended Lafayette High School and during her time there, played four sports. She went on to graduate from Thomas Nelson Community College in December 2018 with an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration (Cum Laude). After graduating from Thomas Nelson, Rachel worked for Target. Survivors include: her daughter Gabriella Faith Stump, her parents, brothers Michael (Ashlen) Stump and Eric Stump, grandparents Ron and Judy Cox, aunt Lori Willis, and cousins Marissa and Grant Willis. We will miss you and your beautiful smile until we join you in Heaven, Pretty Girl. A memorial service will be held outside at the Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg, Virginia, on Saturday, December 5th at 11 am. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.



