Randall A. Friedrich, 66, of Mulberry, FL, passed away on February 16, 2019, while recovering after an accident in mid-December 2018.Randall graduated from East Tennessee State University and received a Masters of Business Administration. He held numerous management and administrative positions with several companies over the years that included; Allied Signal Aerospace Co. in Tempe, AZ, General Dynamics, in Camden, AR, Burroughs Corporation, in McLean, VA, Kilgore Corporation, in Toone, TN, and Enterprise Electronics, in Dotham, AL. These jobs involved; military and commercial aircraft, defense missile projects, infrared devices, Doppler Weather Rader, and ensuring compliance with Federal and Defense acquisition regulations.Randall also contracted with a Japanese firm to teach classes of Japanese Executives business related English. During this time, he also taught several classes of Japanese personnel conversational English, and that was when he met and ultimately married his wife Mie, of 20 years. He enjoyed many hobbies including: target shooting of various weapons: modern and antique, collecting black powder antique guns, restoring antique automobiles, and was even a licensed gun dealer in Phoenix, AZ. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Annandale, VA and attended King of Glory Lutheran Church in Williamsburg, VA.Randall is preceded in death by his mother, Alice L. Friedrich. He is survived by his wife, Mie T. Friedrich, of Mulberry, FL; son, Allen B. Friedrich, of Phoenix, AZ; father, Albert H. Friedrich, of Williamsburg, VA; and brother, Dr. Jay B. Friedrich, of Richmond, VA.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4897 Longhill Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Burial will be held at a later date at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg, VA.Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019