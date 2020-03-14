Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the Ghent Square Recreation Center
852 Mowbray Arch
Norfolk, VA
View Map

Randi Marston Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randi Marston Peterson Obituary
Randi Marston Peterson, 71, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born October 15, 1948 to George A. and Dorothy M. Marston. She grew up on the family farm in Norge, VA. She graduated from James Blair High School in Williamsburg and Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg. She was predeceased by her parents. Randi lived in her home in the Ghent area of Norfolk for over 40 years. She worked in many fields in the course of her life including teaching high school, and owning a business with partner Harv Hofferbert. The highlight of her working years was 15 years with Guest Quarters. She began in accounting, but quickly advanced to become head of purchasing. This was a position in which she excelled and she loved. Her final position was with Nancy Chandler Associates, retiring in 2017. Randi had a passion for reading and was a regular patron of the Norfolk Public Library. She was also an avid walker, covering four plus miles almost daily. She had a particular love for Kitty Hawk, North Carolina where she spent much time with her "Kitty Hawk Family", enjoying the beach and sunshine. Randi is survived by her sisters, Keith Marston Carter of Sandpoint, ID, Tina Marston Kurys (Dan) of Brookline, MA; her brother, Arch Marston (Lisa) of Williamsburg; nephews, Robert Baumler, Matthew Baumler, and Geoffrey Marston; and niece, Julia Kurys. She was married to John M. Peterson of Chesapeake; they separated in 1989. There will be a gathering to celebrate Randi's life on Sunday, March 29th from 2 to 4 PM at the Ghent Square Recreation Center, 852 Mowbray Arch, Norfolk. If you wish to make a memorial donation in Randi's name, the Norfolk Public library Foundation, 235 East Plume Street, Norfolk, VA 23510, norfolkpubliclibrary.org or the , is suggested. We wish to thank all of her friends and caregivers for their support during her illness. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -