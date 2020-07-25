Raymond (Ray) Oliver England, Sr, 84, of Williamsburg, died July 18, 2020, at Sentara Hospital. Born October 4, 1935, in Hopewell, VA, he was the youngest son of the late Elam Jackson England and Delma Stainback England. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Gloria Dean Elrod England, sister Phyllis Creech, and brothers Roy Stanford and James Harold England. A resident of Williamsburg since 1964, Ray enjoyed playing pool and listening to and playing music. He often shared his rendition of the guitar classics "Michael Row the Boat Ashore" and "You Are My Sunshine" with his wife and sons after family dinners. Other family memories include numerous camping trips with the NCHA and annual summer vacations to the Outer Banks of NC. Ray and Gloria were classmates at Hopewell High School, where he was a standout football and track athlete and received many collegiate athletic scholarship offers. He chose Virginia Polytechnic Institute and went on to four years (1954-1958) as halfback for the Hokies (#43). He also ran the 100-yard dash as a member of Tech's Southern Conference Championship track team. Throughout his life, Ray was an avid sports fan and loved his Virginia Tech Hokies and the Washington Redskins. After graduating from Tech as a member of the corps of cadets, Ray was a teacher and football and track coach at Prince George High School in Prince George, VA. After a tour of duty in the US Army, he returned to a career in federal service at Fort Lee, VA, and the Naval Mine Warfare Engineering Activity (NMWEA) in Yorktown, VA. He retired in 1994 as Division Chief of the Technical Information Branch after a 35-year career. Post-retirement, Ray taught at New Kent High School. He was a long-time member of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church and also a member of the Williamsburg Lions Club. Ray is survived by son Dr. Raymond England, Jr. and wife Alyssa of East Greenwich, Rhode Island; son Tom England and wife Marlene of Woodsboro, Maryland; and grandchildren Kyla, Samantha, Michael, and Christopher England. He will be remembered by his friends at Verena at the Reserve, where he resided since 2018, and extended family, including niece Cheryl England of Surry County, VA, where he enjoyed working on her farm. No public service is scheduled at this time due to the health crisis. When conditions allow, a memorial service will be held. Private family interment will be at Williamsburg United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 500 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185, or in the name of Raymond O. England, Sr., Class of '58 to Virginia Tech Athletic Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 10307, Blacksburg, VA 24062-0307, 540-231-6618, or hokieclub@vt.edu. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.