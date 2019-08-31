Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba W. Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba W. Hall Obituary
Reba W. Hall, 89, of Williamsburg, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Reba was a graduate of Newport News High School and went on to graduate from Elizabeth Buxton Nursing School in 1950 where she became an RN and started work at Bell Hospital. She attended Williamsburg Baptist Church. Reba is preceded in death by her parents, James Howard Whitmore and Eunice Pauline Jones. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Hall, Sr.; sons, Edwin (Charlotte) Hall, Jr. and Tommy (Misty) Hall; daughter, Eunice (Herman) Gill; brother, James Whitmore; grandchildren, Herman S. Gill III, Steven James (Virginia) Hall, Thomas Gill, Alyssa Hall, Jonathan Hall, and Christa Hall. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. The family will gather with friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at noon with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Condolences may be made online at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now