Reneé Marie Faulkner, a long-time resident of Hampton Roads, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 after suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia for over a decade. Reneé was born July 1, 1943 in Saint-Jure Moselle, France. She grew up on her parents' farm in France and was a self-described daddy's girl. She loved helping take care of the farm animals, milking cows and collecting eggs in the chicken coop. During the latter part of WWII, her parents sent then toddler-aged Reneé and her sister Jeanine to refuge in a French nunnery until the war was over. In 1964 she immigrated to West Virginia with her husband and baby son Patrick, and later to Williamsburg, Virginia when her husband was stationed at Fort Eustis. She learned to speak English quickly through enjoying American soap operas and her work at a laundromat on Second Street. In later years, she enjoyed working at Towne Bank as a head teller and later as a receptionist. In her free time, she adored boating, being on the river, sunbathing, dancing, and being with her loved ones. She often spent vacations visiting family, despite her tendency to be a workaholic. A music lover, she especially liked Motown and classic French pieces. Reneé was an extrovert who enjoyed getting to know people. An avid patriot, she said it was her "proudest day" when she became an American citizen, further stating it was her biggest accomplishment. As her son learned the Pledge of Allegiance in second grade, Reneé practiced reciting it with him at home. She was predeceased by her parents Marie Marguerite Humbert and Albert Beck of San-Jure Moselle, her brothers Robert Beck and Roland Beck, and sister Jeanine. She is survived by her beloved son Patrick Albert Faulkner, grandchildren Matthew Faulkner and Meagan Moore, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a memorial gift to the or Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2019