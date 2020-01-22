|
Richard "Dick" Wiley, 89, of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on January 18, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. Dick was born in New Brighton, Pennsylvania on July 6, 1930 to Dr. Roy and Marie (Borland) Wiley. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Grove City College in 1951 and upon graduation served in the United States Navy as an officer receiving the Korean Service, National Defense and United Nations service medals. While serving in the U.S. Navy, Dick married (and later divorced) Joyce H. Kinlock in 1953. Together, they raised a daughter, Deborah and a son, Jeffrey. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Dick started a career spanning more than 40 years with General Electric's Aerospace Division. During his long career with General Electric, Dick relocated to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Newport News, Virginia and finally to Huntsville, Alabama. While working for General Electric, Dick also served in the United States Naval Reserve and retired at the rank of Commander. Dick married Mary Ann Wiley in 1978 and enjoyed a loving relationship that spanned more than 42 years. Together, they relocated from Newport News to Huntsville, Alabama in 1985 and later retired to Williamsburg, Virginia in 1993 where they remained active as members of the Williamsburg Community Chapel (WCC) and the WCC choir. In 2012, Dick and Mary Ann moved to the Windsor Meade community where Dick was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, mediocre bridge skills, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his son, Jeffrey and his wife Maureen (Mo); his son-in-law, Dr. Jeffrey Hazelette; his four grandchildren, Brooke Hazelette Woltman, Allison Hazelette Hood, Lauren Wiley Miles and Kelsey Marie Wiley; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan Hood and Caroline Devlin Miles. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Marie Wiley; his brother, Dr. Robert Wiley; and his daughter, Deborah Wiley Hazelette. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bucktrout of Williamsburg (www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net) and with a memorial and burial service to be scheduled for a date in February. Please check the Bucktrout of Williamsburg website for information pertaining to the scheduled memorial service date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, Virginia, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188 and/or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in memory of his daughter, Deborah Wiley Hazelette.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020