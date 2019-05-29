Richard C. "Dick" Arnold, 87, of Williamsburg, passed away on May 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karin Arnold Layo; granddaughter, Ashley McDonald; and his parents, Hazel and Ross Arnold.Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Kennedy Arnold; son, James Kevin Arnold (Vicki) of Huntsville, AL; brother, Robert H. Arnold of Williamsburg; and son-in-law, Kevin Layo. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Andrew Belair of Syracuse, NY, Aaron Belair of San Francisco, CA, Evan Belair of Massena, NY; and two great-grandchildren, Madeline and Mason McDonald of Massena, NY, all of whom brought an enormous amount of happiness and pride into their grandfather's life.In 1954, he earned his BA in Business from Grove City College. After graduating, he served two years in the Army and then became a Purchasing Agent for General Motors. Dick was a member of Bruton Parish Episcopal Church, the Williamsburg Lion's Club, and a Master Mason of the Masonic Lodge since 1960. He was also an avid golfer.The family wishes to thank Dr. Christina Prillaman and her nurse, Sandy, as well as hospice nurses, Julie and Hope for their care and devotion to Dick during his lengthy illness. There will be a private service and interment at Bruton Parish Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ( ), At-Home Care Hospice (www.athomecareandhospice.com), or to the s Donor Care Center, PO Box 758540 Topeka, KS 66675-8540. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 29 to June 5, 2019