Richard Dale McQuigg, 60, passed away on May 24, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Ancel McQuigg and Betty Ruth Pierce and Step-Father, Andrew Whitco.Richard is cherished in memory by his loving wife, Pam Minor McQuigg and his sons, Thomas Dale McQuigg (Melissa) and Christopher Owens. He is also survived by his siblings; Joanne Kieta (Richard), Nancy Gibbs (husband, Ross Gibbs deceased), Carol Wolfe (Ray), Ronald McQuigg (Georgia), Jean Eutsey (Richard) and Lorraine Garlick (Randy) and many beloved nieces and nephews.Richard was employed by the city of Williamsburg with a job in building maintenance. He was an avid outdoorsman and adventurist. He had many hobbies; his favorites were photography, kayaking, and tractors. He was a jack of all trades. Even with all his hobbies he still made time for breakfast each morning with his second family at Hardee's. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.A Celebration of Life to be held at 12pm on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at Governor's Land, Park East Clubhouse, 2711 Two Rivers Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Richard's name to Hospice and Support Care of Williamsburg at 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188; 757-253-1220. https://williamsburghospice.org/donate/. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 29 to June 5, 2019