Richard DePaul, well-known local artist, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Maurice and Catherine DePaul, Dick graduated from the Philadelphia College of Art and spent his working career in the packaging industry. A holder of 20 U.S. patents, he was an expert in the field of package design patents. Upon retirement, Dick became an award winning watercolor artist, documenting scenes in and around Williamsburg. He was especially proud of his 20 plus year relationship with the Williamsburg Junior Women's Club art scholarship, producing their annual Art on the Square poster. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Janet; daughters, Diane and Barbara; and two grandchildren all of Tucson, AZ. A memorial service will be held at Powhatan Secondary Clubhouse, 201 Charter House Lane, Williamsburg, on Saturday, February 1st at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg, Heritage Humane Society or the Williamsburg Junior Women's Club art scholarship fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019