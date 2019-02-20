Richard Jewell Schulke, 91, passed to be with the Lord February 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty Mullins-Smith-Schulke of Williamsburg where they married May 1997 and faithfully attended Walnut Hills Baptist Church. Father to two amazing children, Ellen M. (Doug) Lyman and Brian J. (Aimee) Schulke; grandfather to nine wonderful grandchildren, Amanda Coglazier (Jayme), Wyatt Schulke, Jessica Reber (Tim), Jared Lyman (Randi), Jenna Ellicott (Corban), John Lyman (Andrea), Julia Newton (Lance), Jackie Lyman, Jordan Lyman (Dani); and great-grandfather to four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Kieran, Owen and Jack. Richard was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on February 12, 1928 to Charles Schulke and G. Mildred (Milnes) and was preceded in death by sister M. Jean (Ward). He grew up in the small railroad junction town of Burns, Wyoming and had a wild, fun and mischievous childhood. Dick later attended the University of Wyoming (1950) for Civil Engineering with a subsequent Master's degree (1951). The Korean war ensued with Dick enlisting and serving as Captain in the US Army initially in Canada, then later near Williamsburg, Virginia with TRADS (Transfer Research and Development Station) from 1951 to 1953. In St. Louis, Missouri he wed Clare Schulke (Fedyk) in 1956 and then moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Dick and Clare started their lovely family and his own Henry's Construction Company in which he built the Teton Mountain Lodge as well as several gas stations. He also was a member of the Freemason order. Before moving to Seattle in 1972, Dick became employed by Symons Concrete Forms company as a Sales Engineer and helped to construct many important Seattle-area structures as well as Boundary Dam in Eastern Washington. An entrepreneur at heart, he delved into Amway and even owned "Dix Blinds" in the Seattle area for several years. Pet Black Labradors, "Rip" and "London," brought many family fun-filled adventures along with endless and crazy goose and duck hunting trips. Dick was passionate about his bird hunting and early on became a lifetime NRA member. He was a very competitive card player especially with Cribbage and Scrabble. Later in life, he enjoyed local fishing with his men's Bible study buddies. Dick had a flowing sense of humor, an expectation to joyfully laugh, and was at the ready with the latest political jokes. Dick greatly enjoyed and treasured all his friendships and activities at Brookdale Senior Living center. The family members appreciate Nancy Hess, David Howie, Valerie Stratton and everyone else who loved and cared for Dick. We will greatly miss him and are thankful to God for his life. A memorial service will be held at Brookdale of Williamsburg on Wednesday, February 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary