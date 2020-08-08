1/
Richard Joseph "Rick" Young Sr.
Richard "Rick" Joseph Young, Sr., 61, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away at his home in Williamsburg of cancer. He is preceded in death by his father, James E. Young, Sr.; and siblings, Barbara Booth and Linda Young. Rick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia "Patti" Young; sons, Richard J. Young, Jr. (Rebecca) and Kevin M. Young (Danielle); mother, Mary G. Young; siblings, Mary Cox (John), James "Eddie" Young, Johnny Young (Donna), Patricia "Pat" Dunlop (Joel); sister-in-law, Sherrie Payne (Mike); and mother-in-law, Veronica "Ronny" Payne. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Monday, August 10 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA. Due to COVID-19, seating is limited and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rick's name may be made to the Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185 (www.heritagehumane.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

August 6, 2020
Patty.
I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
Linda
Friend
August 6, 2020
Heartfelt prayers for you and all those dear to you as you find your way through.
&#8216;Betsy&#8217; Mary Chadwick
Friend
August 6, 2020
My heartfelt condolences, you’re in my thoughts and prayers
Paula Lillard
Family
August 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darlene Galbreath Thomas
Friend
