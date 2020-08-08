Richard "Rick" Joseph Young, Sr., 61, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away at his home in Williamsburg of cancer. He is preceded in death by his father, James E. Young, Sr.; and siblings, Barbara Booth and Linda Young. Rick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia "Patti" Young; sons, Richard J. Young, Jr. (Rebecca) and Kevin M. Young (Danielle); mother, Mary G. Young; siblings, Mary Cox (John), James "Eddie" Young, Johnny Young (Donna), Patricia "Pat" Dunlop (Joel); sister-in-law, Sherrie Payne (Mike); and mother-in-law, Veronica "Ronny" Payne. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Monday, August 10 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA. Due to COVID-19, seating is limited and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rick's name may be made to the Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185 (www.heritagehumane.org
). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.