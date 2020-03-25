|
|
Robert "Bob" Alla Stevens, 83 of Williamsburg, VA passed away on March 19th, 2020. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a date to be determined. Bob was born on 12/11/1936 at Columbia Hospital in Washington, DC to Alla Gray Stevens and Mary Lois Swink. After graduating from Sherwood High School in 1955 he went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard. After the Coast Guard he worked mainly as a printer, a business manager of C&S Paper Storage and a business owner of United Warehouse Group. He spent much of his life in Great Falls, VA where he raised a loving family and coached youth baseball, softball, and basketball. He was known in Great Falls as a great friend to the neighbors on his street and a source of inspiration to all that he encountered. In 2003, Bob retired from being a business owner and moved to Haymarket, VA where he became involved with Community Christian Fellowship Church as a member of its congregation and an occasional volunteer. Bob enjoyed working in his yard and garden at his Haymarket residence and was fond of talking to neighbors as they passed by his residence. The next phase of Bob's life involved moving to Williamsburg, VA which was an area he and his wife had enjoyed visiting since spending their honeymoon there in 1961. It was here that Bob was the salt of the earth to the fellow seniors in his retirement community and the members of the Relevant Church congregation. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Alla Gray Stevens, Mary Lois Swink, and Pauline Salerno, by his brother and sister Donald Stevens and Carole Ann Rouden, brothers-in-laws Tommie Rouden, Walter Marsh, and Donald Marsh. Bob is survived by his loving wife Rose Marie McNeely, his beloved children Allan Robert Stevens and wife Elizabeth Flanigen, Suzanne Marie Perrin and husband Scott Francis Perrin, and Brad Garrett Stevens, his sisters Janie Dillow and Barbara Corle, his brother-in-law Robert Corle, a sister-in-law Katheryn Marsh and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the St. Jude's Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=home-btn-donate-now.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020