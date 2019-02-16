Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Robert Rescigno
Robert Anthony Rescigno, 70, of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on February 8.Robert is survived by his wife, Giuliana Rescigno; son, Jason Rescigno; daughter, Alissa Garcia and her husband, Jeffrey Garcia; and grandson, Niccolò Garcia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Armando and Lillian Rescigno. Robert proudly served in the United States Army, and earned numerous awards during his time with the military, including the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon. After retiring from the Army as a Military Intelligence Officer, he spent another 25 years working as a contractor for the Department of Defense.He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from the University of Florida and a Master's of Management and Public Administration from Webster University. Robert was an active member of the Colonial Italian American Organization, serving on the board and as president of the CIAO Foundation. He was also an avid golfer and reader. Mass will be held at 11 AM on February 23 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Ln., Williamsburg, VA. Interment will follow at 1 PM at St. Bede Catholic Church Columbarium, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, contributions to the Hospice Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23188, , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2019
