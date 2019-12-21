|
|
Robert C. Graham, beloved husband, father and "Pop-Pop," passed away on December 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Richmond, Virginia on October 23, 1936, he was the only child of the late Raymond V. and Adalena Dean Graham, and attended Richmond public schools. He entered Hampton University (Institute), where he was a member of the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society and elected to Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges. He also became a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Gamma lota chapter. Bob continued his education at the Colgate University Institute in Liberal Arts, Stanford University Executive Program, and the Harvard University Advanced Management Program. He was an avid Booster of Hampton athletics and attended as many football and basketball games as he could until his health intervened. He also enjoyed most spectator sports. However, his family was his real passion - a wife he adored, children he loved dearly, and a granddaughter who was the light of his life. Bob was employed at Florida A&M University, Virginia State University (College), and the IBM Corporation. He joined the Xerox Corporation and after 25 years, he retired, having held many regional and national management positions including Vice President, Customer Services for the U.S. He was formerly married to the late Hildegarde Lewis Finnen and had three children from that union. Bob married Barbara Roy and they celebrated 48 wonderful years of marriage on October 23, 2019, his birthday. They had one daughter, Brooke. After 14 moves around the country, they settled in Williamsburg, Virginia. Bob was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and later became a charter member of All Souls Presbyterian Church in Richmond. While living in Atlanta, he was ordained as an elder at Northwest Presbyterian Church. Upon moving to Williamsburg, he joined New Town United Methodist Church as a charter member, was a member of the Board of Trustees, Building Team, and Chairman of the Building Finance Team. He also attended the Williamsburg Community Chapel. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Pi fraternity, Epsilon Delta Chapter in Williamsburg, Virginia. Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barb; his daughter, Brooke (Jay); and granddaughter, Faithe, all of Williamsburg, Virginia; daughter, Donna Lynn Graham Green (Kalgie); two sons, Robert Jr. and Don Lewis Graham, all of Houston, Texas; and many other loving family members and friends. We would like to thank Dr. John Miller and his caring staff, and Woodhaven Hall at Williamsburg Landing, second floor staff, for becoming our extended family, and our Ford's Colony neighbors for their love and support. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 at Nelsen's Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a charitable contribution to the , the National Multiple Sclerosis Association or to a . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019