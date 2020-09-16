1/1
Robert Dewitt Randolph
1929 - 2020
Age 91, of Mt Lebanon, passed on Saturday, September, 12 2020. Born in Sligo, PA on March 6, 1929. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was the son of the late Dewitt Lyman Randolph (passed before his birth) and Hazel Randolph Slater (McCall). In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Betty Ann (McElhattan) Randolph, step father Charles E. Slater, sisters Faye Randolph Slater, Jane Slater Lally, Ruth Slater Brinkley, brothers Charles Richard Slater, Roy Slater and Warren Slater. Survived by his second wife Susan Randolph, sons Douglas Dewitt Randolph (Ellen) of Williamsburg, VA and Andrew Ward Randolph of Pittsburgh, PA, sister Alma Slater Drennen, step daughters Marylee Cella, Elizabeth Cella Bapat (Vivek) and Andree Cella Sherman (Brian), and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Dad served in the Army during the Korean War and was a student in the Army Foreign Language Schools first Russian class. He used his GI bill to attend Harvard Law School graduating in 1957. Practicing Labor Law in Pittsburgh for over 30 years he retired from the Buchanan Ingersoll firm where he was the head of their labor law section. He was a member of the Duquesne Club and St Clair Country Club. Dad was a fierce advocate for the special needs community and was president of ARC Allegheny, Pittsburgh from 1990 to 1992. Dad enjoyed traveling domestically and abroad, golfing, biking and skiing. Dad was never one to look at the trail map when skiing and once had to take a train to meet Susan for lunch after skiing into the wrong town in Austria. Dad loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements are private. The family wishes to express our appreciation for the loving care provided by the staff of Asbury Place. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to, The Asbury Foundation, 700 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Or to support the special needs community contributions in his name may be given to Achieva, 711 Bingham St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Virginia Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
1 entry
September 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was such a kind and generous man. I was honored to know him and Susan during his time on the Achieva and Achieva Family Trust Boards. His wisdom and advocacy for persons with disabilities made a difference in this world. He will be missed! Rest in peace, Bob. My Deepest Sympathy to Susan and the family, Maria Smith
Maria Smith
Friend
