|
|
Robert (Bob) Keith died April 19, Good Friday, in a car accident while traveling in North Caroline with his wife of 65 years, Sharon Keith. Sharon sustained catastrophic injuries and died on Easter Sunday in UNC Medical Center, surrounded by her children and son and daughter-in-law. A Celebration of their Lives will be held, Sunday, May 5 at 2:00 at Ford's Colony Country Club in Williamsburg. We invite all friends and neighbors to join us. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Williamsburg Land Conservancy would be deeply appreciated.
Published in Virginia Gazette from May 1 to May 8, 2019