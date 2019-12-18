|
|
Robert E. L. Black passed away December 11, 2019 at the age of 91. Bob was a research marine biologist and professor of biology at the College of William and Mary for over 30 years. Over the course of his career he conducted research at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences, the University of Washington Friday Harbor Laboratories, and the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas, in addition to his work at William and Mary, where he touched the lives of countless students. Robert is survived by his wife, Connie Devitt-Johnston, children: Bradford Black, David Black, Jennifer Watkins; grandchildren: David Black Jr., Zachary Black, Shannon Simpson, Jessica Hunsucker, Nicholas Watkins; great grandchildren: Ryan Selby, Charlotte Hunsucker, and Leonardo Black. Bob was a kind, loving, compassionate, smart, and humble man who rose from poor beginnings in Cassville, MO. He was loved and admired by his entire family and will be terribly missed. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Williamsburg, on Thursday 12/19/19, 1-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019