Robert E. Sweaney, 89, passed away on March 27, 2020, with his wife, and sons by his side. He was born on October 23, 1930, in Dennison, Ohio to Daniel and Helen Lucille Sweaney. Robert graduated from West Virginia University Law School in 1955 and retired from Robertshaw Controls Inc. in Richmond, VA in 1990 as Vice President, Secretary, and General Counsel. Robert is survived by his wife Ruth, and sons Brian of Mechanicsville, VA, his spouse Deen, Rob of Williamsburg, his spouse Terry, and daughter-in-law Carol of Stafford, VA. He is also survived by his six grandchildren Jessica, Kelly, Katrina, Michael, Kristen, and Shawn who lovingly call him "Dit Dat", and his five great-grandchildren, Haylee, Colby, Caleb, Liam, and Clare. He is predeceased by one son, Keith of Stafford, VA. Bob, as he was called by family and friends, was known to be an avid reader of history and a dedicated Redskins fan. A private memorial will take place at a later date. Please donate to the Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA, 23188
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020