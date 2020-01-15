Home

Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
1072 Old Kempsville Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Inurnment
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Robert Frederick Nelson entered Eternal life Monday, January 6, 2020 at his residence in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was born June 14, 1931 in Bay City, Michigan, the only child of Theodore R. Nelson and Dorothy J. Deag Nelson. He was baptized at Madison Avenue Methodist Church on July 12, 1931. He served in the U.S. Army (1952-1954) during the Korean Conflict with the 29th Engr. Surveyor Co. and received the National Defense Service Medal. He graduated with the class of 1956 from Michigan State University. On June 6, 1959 he married the former Iva M. Shaw at Fremont Avenue Methodist Church in Bay City, MI. He was employed by Dow Chemical Co., in Midland, MI. Professional moves included Williamsburg, VA (Dow Badische 1966-1986) and BASF International Sales Group (Parsippany, NJ), with a combined service of thirty-three years. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Iva Shaw Nelson of Chesapeake, VA; son, Todd R. Nelson of Gloucester, VA; daughter, Dr. Jan H. Nelson of Chesapeake, VA; five grandchildren, Peter E. Nelson, Ian H. Nelson, Natalie R. Nelson, and Olivia N. Nelson of Gloucester, VA and Nelson J. Wuchner of Chesapeake, VA. He was predeceased by his cousin, Robin D. Gunther (Sue), his Aunt, Marguerite Deag Gunther, and Uncle, Harry J. Deag. Three cousins survive, Michael J. Gunther (Kathy) of Fairfield, CA; Dennis F. Gunther (Peggy) of Saline, MI; and Terrence T. Deag of Bradenton, FL. Missing him dearly are his two brothers-in-law, William L. Shaw of Phoenix, AZ and Raymond A. Shaw (Christine) of New Braunfels, TX and many nieces and nephews from his wife's family who adored their Uncle Bob. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach, VA, with Rev. Matthew Meisenhelter and Jannette Clavez officiating. Refreshments will follow. Inurnment will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA following Military Honors and Masonic Funeral Rites conducted by the Williamsburg Masonic Lodge No.6 AF & AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the or to the Horton Wreath Society (www.hortonwreathsociety.org). Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
