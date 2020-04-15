|
Robert G. Tweed, "Bob", died peacefully at home on the morning of April 4th holding the hand of his wife, Meg. Born on May 20, 1933 in Boston, MA, he grew up in difficult circumstances, yet maintained an unrelenting sense of resilience, industry, and hopefulness. Bob met his beautiful bride on a blind date, and after six weeks they were married and headed to South America, where Bob worked as an auditor for a large oil company. So began a 60-year union of love, friendship, and dedication that spanned the continents, the Caribbean, and served as a standard of fidelity for his five children. Unpretentious, kindhearted, and generous beyond measure, he was devoted to his family, no matter what. He loved to golf, tinker in his shed, and walk his dogs. He valued hard work and education, earned his MBA from Boston University while supporting a young family, and likewise, encouraged his children to persist toward their goals in work, learning, and life. Quick to offer a welcoming handshake, Bob was informal, yet unceasingly polite, and had a gentle nature that made his lap a coveted spot for any of the many animals he loved over the years. His playful jesting, hearty laugh, and mischievous attempts to hoodwink an unsuspecting listener with a story will be missed by all who loved him so. Bob is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Ann Rodgers. He is survived by his wife, Meg, his children, Jennifer Blake (David), Robbie (Margie), Peggie, Analisa Wellington (Chuck), Joseph (Kristin), and his nine grandchildren. The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to Grace Hospice and Saving Grace for providing such loving care to Bob. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020