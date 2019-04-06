Robert J. Hanlon passed away April 3, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. Bob was born in Philadelphia PA on October 8, 1948, one of six children. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and had tours of duty in Italy and Taiwan.Returning to civilian life, Bob worked briefly at the FBI before joining the Central Intelligence Agency. On his first overseas tour, he met and married his wife of 43 years, Linda. Bob loved to travel and during his 25 year career with the CIA, he traveled far and wide.Retiring to Williamsburg, Bob enjoyed playing golf and also became a rules official for the Middle Atlantic PGA. During this period, he also became "Grandpop" to his much loved grandchildren. He and Linda vacationed every June in their favorite place of Positano, Italy.He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Kellie Burke; son-in-law, Jeff Burke and precious grandchildren, Adelyn and Chase.A Celebration of Life will be held at Bucktrout of Williamsburg, 4124 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg VA 23188, on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Bob's memory with a donation to The First Tee of Greater Richmond, 9211 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 104, Richmond VA 23235. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary