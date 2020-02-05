|
Robert James Nowak (Ph.D) passed away on 3rd February 2020 at the age of 78 after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Born, 6th November 1941, in Saginaw, Michigan he graduated in Mechanical Engineering from University of Detroit and received his Doctorate from Northwestern University in 1971. Robert joined NASA, Langley, as a co-op student in 1961, retiring as Research Scientist in the field of Aerothermodynamics in 2009. Robert was a recipient of numerous rewards for his meticulous service in his field. He was predeceased by his wife Veronica in 2008. He is survived by his daughter Elise Carpenter (Steve Carpenter) and her daughters Katie and Allison, of Newtown, Pennsylvania; son, Jason (Jennifer Nowak) of Fairfax, Virginia. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Farrokh Namazi and her daughters : Mariam (Michael Todd) children Layla, Ahmad, Isha, Anousheh and Jasper of Vesuvius, Virginia; Shazieh (Stephen Judy) and Lief of Tucson, Arizona and Shahrazad (Timothy Perkins) and Sophia-Jasmine of Melbourne, Australia. He is also deeply mourned by his devoted friend Didier Rault of Montreal, Canada, and many Kingspoint and Williamsburg neighbours, friends, and family in Michigan and Poland. A Celebration on Sunday 9th Feb. from 1-3 pm at Kingspoint Clubhouse, Northpoint Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23185. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honour to Hospice House of Williamsburg, in appreciation of their invaluable and compassionate support, would be appreciated.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020