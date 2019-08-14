Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Williamsburg United Methodist Church
Robert Lee Long Jr.


1927 - 2019
Robert Lee Long Jr. Obituary
Robert Lee Long Jr. passed away on August 11, 2019. He is survived by his dear wife, Cynthia, his adoring son, Michael, his beloved son-in-law Jimmy Etchberger, two beloved daughters-in-law, Joan Etchberger and Denise Long, and four granddaughters: Maddie, Waverly, Chloe, and Julia. His daughter Melissa died in 1996. Robert, born in New London Connecticut on July 18, 1927, was the first of five children born to Robert and Bertha Long. He is fondly remembered for his quick wit. He could fix anything. He was a great husband, a great father, and a very fun grandfather. Throughout his long life Robert enjoyed snow skiing and tennis and many other sports. When he was too old for that he enjoyed reading, cycling, birding and gardening with Cynthia. He had a long career at NASA as a computer scientist and after retirement drove the Williamsburg Book Mobile. A memorial for Robert will occur at Williamsburg United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM on Saturday August, 17, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamsburg Bird Club, P.O. Box 1085, Williamsburg, VA 23187.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
