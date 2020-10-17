Robert Lewis Rubenstein of Williamsburg, VA (formerly of Falls Church, VA, Matawan, NJ and Perth Amboy, NJ) passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his wife Leah of 52 years. He leaves behind his son Adam Rubenstein (Robin) of Williamsburg, VA; daughter Lisa Gerstenfeld (Philip) of Dallas, TX; daughter Allison Rome (Bryan) of Reston, VA; loving grandchildren – Seth and Saul Gerstenfeld, Hallie and Brad Rubenstein, and Elyssa and Jack Rome; and brother Dr. Carl Rubenstein (Debby) of Oklahoma City, OK; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who meant the world to him. He took immense pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, as well as celebrated his friends and other family members' accomplishments. Robert received his undergraduate degree from University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Rutgers University. He worked as a CPA before transitioning into the field of Law Firm Administration. He served as director of administration for many law firms in Washington DC – most notably Sidley Austin, where he served as Director of Administration of the Washington office for over 20 years before retiring to Williamsburg, VA. He was a long-time member of AICPA, serving in leadership roles for the NJ chapter as well as remaining active on national committees. He was an active member of Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, VA where he served on the board, was band booster president for McLean High School, served on the board for Lawyers Have Heart, and was active in the Law Firm Administrators organization. In retirement he served for a number of years as an adjunct professor in the Law School at the College of William & Mary. During retirement he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, traveling, attending Christopher Wren classes, listening to the Williamsburg and Virginia Symphonies, volunteering at Riverside Doctors Hospital, mentoring and hosting students through the Reves Center for International Studies at William & Mary, and volunteering at the Information Desk at the Colonial Williamsburg Visitors Center. He will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at a later time due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to Riverside Hospital Foundation (Riverside Doctors Hospital Make a Difference fund or Dr. Mark Ellis Cancer Care Endowment Fund), Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or The Glass Ribbon Project. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
