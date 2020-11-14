Robert Matthew Sullivan, "Bobby" or "Bob" of Williamsburg passed away on August 14, 2020. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 30, 1961. He was raised in Staten Island, NY. Bob moved to Williamsburg in 1979, attended and graduated from Lafayette High School. He worked at the Cascades Restaurant before completing training as a chef in the Colonial Williamsburg Culinary Apprentice Program. Bob cooked at the Williamsburg Lodge and Kings Arms Tavern as well as several Williamsburg area restaurants. He lived with his parents, John P. Sullivan, Sr. and Florence D. (Bonfandio) Sullivan in Kingsmill until his death. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jeannine M. Dumouchelle. He is survived by his brother John P. Sullivan of Los Angeles, California, and his family. His Funeral will be held at Saint Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM. His inurnment in the St. Bede Columbarium immediately follows the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.