Robert Milton Stivender, 68, passed away Monday, October 21st. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton N. and Bettie J. Stivender. He graduated from James Blair High School in 1968, received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Campbell College in 1972, and Master of Science degree from North Carolina State University in 1990. His passion for history led him to become a high school history and government teacher upon graduating from Campbell College. Robert taught at Wake Technical Community College and became Dean of Business and the Vice President and received the 1990 Award for Excellence in teaching from the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges. Robert was a member of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church, William and Mary Quarterback Club, on the Board of Directors for Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center, an active volunteer at the Muscarelle Museum, a championship golfer and softball player in North Carolina, a member of the cross country team, Key Club, Debate Team at James Blair, Phi Kappa Phi of North Carolina State University, the Mayor of Angier, North Carolina and Angier North Carolina Man of the Year. He was a very proud member of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society as Ambassador Extraordinary by the Governor of North Carolina. Survivors include his sister, Debbie Rackley (Chuck); nieces, Jennifer and Melissa Rackley; and grandniece, Scarlett Rackley. The service will be held on Monday, October 28th beginning at 11am at Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 500 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg. Inurnment to follow the service at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the local outreach program with Williamsburg United Methodist Church (www.williamsburgumc.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019