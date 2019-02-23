Robert S. Hodges went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born in Englehard, North Carolina on October 3, 1927, the second son of Sudie McKinney and Ellis Hodges. He completed his education in North Carolina and moved to Norfolk, VA. He was an Army veteran of World War II and most of his working life he was in the pleasure boat business. He met and married the love of his life, Frances Lipscomb. They were married 60 ½ years.He was an avid and accomplished woodworker. He made furniture that rivaled Henkle Harris in cherry. For 45 years he was very active in making Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps program.He was an active member of two Episcopal Parishes in Norfolk, where he served on the vestry. Upon retiring in 1996, he became a member of Bruton Parish in Williamsburg.He was the kindest of souls, always ready to lend a helping hand in any situation. He is survived by his wife, Frances Lipscomb-Hodges, and an adopted daughter, Sherri Greene Bradtke of Virginia Beach.Services are pending at Bruton Parish Church at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Bruton Parish Church. Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary